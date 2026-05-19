FairPrice’s annual S$1.95 durian sale returns across 3 weekends at 3 locations
The promotion will roll out across three FairPrice stores from end May to early June, with kampung durians priced at S$1.95 each while stocks last.
Durian season is about to get whole a lot sweeter.
FairPrice Group is bringing back its annual S$1.95 durian flash sale for 2026, with the promotion set to run across three weekends at three FairPrice stores.
The sale will offer kampung durians weighing between 600g and 800g at S$1.95 each on a first-come, first-served basis.
Get your discounted durians at FairPrice Bedok North Blk 212 from May 22 to 24, at FairPrice Kang Kar Mall in Hougang from May 29 to 31 and at FairPrice Elias Mall Atrium in Pasir Ris from Jun 5 to 7.
Sales will begin at 9am daily.
The offer is limited to the first 300 customers each day, with a maximum purchase of two durians per customer, while stocks last.
For shoppers looking for premium varieties, options including King of Kings and Red Prawn will also be available for purchase at regular prices during the promotion period.