Instead, Granddad, who was prolific in the kitchen, enjoyed his own homemade kaya with warm rectangles of glutinous rice streaked with blue pea flower – a dish known to the Malays as pulut tekan, and to the Peranakans as pulut tai tai.

“Pulut” refers, of course, to glutinous rice; but why “tekan”, which has its place in popular lingo as a slang word for bullying or punishment? The Malay word means to press or apply pressure, which is what you do to the glutinous rice to shape it in the preparation process, D’Silva, 66, explained. The Peranakans, on the other hand, named it for the people privileged enough to be served it: Tai tais or ladies of leisure.

“I prefer ‘tekan’,” D’Silva said. “It’s more me – a chef, working hard to get it to the right compressed texture.”

Unlike kueh salat, in which a custardy sort of kaya sits on top of glutinous rice, pulut tekan’s silky kaya is served in a bowl. The rice is dipped into the kaya and enjoyed freshly made, while it’s still warm.