'Blind dates for chefs': Kenjiro Hashida launches Savour Life dining series pairing unlikely culinary partners

Unlike standard four-hands collaborations between restaurants, Savour Life’s events will pair chefs from culinary backgrounds diverse enough to be interesting and novel, with plans to include even hawkers, Hashida and Ho shared.

"I've done many collaborations outside of my restaurant. But, I wanted to do other things besides sushi," Hashida said.

He thinks other chefs would appreciate the opportunity to venture out of their comfort zone, too. For example, those who run restaurants located within hotels might not be able to cook over charcoal, and might relish the idea of doing so outside of their home turf.

If you’re a chef, “Don’t stop challenging yourself,” he added. “Sometimes, we are so used to just cooking our own cuisine in our own kitchens. I want to explore ideas like, ‘What if we brought chefs to an island where they had only fire and water – what could they do? It should be simple, but still entertaining for guests.”