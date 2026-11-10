KFC Singapore launching Avengers: Doomsday menu with Doctor Doom burger, chicken and Marvel collectibles
The limited-time collaboration runs from Nov 25 to Jan 12, 2027, featuring a Doom Burger, green-seasoned fried chicken, snacks and S$7.50 blind-box Colonel Sanders figurines dressed as Marvel characters.
Beyond world domination, Doctor Doom has set his sights on something else: Fried chicken.
Ahead of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday hitting Singapore cinemas on Dec 17, KFC Singapore is launching a limited-time menu inspired by the Marvel supervillain, along with collectible Colonel Sanders figurines dressed as familiar Marvel characters.
Running from Nov 25, 2026, to Jan 12, 2027, the collaboration features five new food and drink items, with green chipotle lime seasoning and sauces inspired by Doctor Doom's signature look.
The Doom Burger (S$7.65) features a Zinger chicken fillet coated in chipotle lime seasoning, topped with lettuce, cheese, jalapeno ranch and cola sauces. Those who prefer chicken on the bone can choose the two-piece Doom Chicken (S$9.60), with the same seasoning and dipping sauces.
To complete your meal, there's the six-piece Doom Chicken Bites (S$6.95), five-piece Masked Mozza Melts (S$5.80) – crispy mozzarella cheese poppers served with a choice of sauce – and Doom Fizz (S$3.75), a green apple and kiwi-inspired drink.
The Doom Box (S$8.50) also contains four Doom Chicken Bites, five mozzarella poppers and medium fries.
Meal options include the Doom Burger Meal at S$9.95 and the two-piece Doom Chicken Meal at S$11.50, while the Doom Feast, priced at S$46.95, is designed for sharing.
Beyond the food, Marvel fans can also collect a series of Colonel Sanders figurines dressed as characters from the Marvel universe.
The blind-box collection features five designs inspired by Cyclops, Thor, Gambit, The Thing and Doctor Doom. Each blind box costs S$7.50 with a meal purchase, while stocks last.
KFC will also sell a long-sleeved Doctor Doom T-shirt and matching cap exclusively at its Kallang and JEM outlets. Prices for these items have not been announced.
The limited-time menu will be available for dine-in and takeaway at KFC outlets across Singapore, except those at Singapore Zoo, Singapore Polytechnic and Sentosa. Customers can also order the items through KFC Delivery, GrabFood and foodpanda.