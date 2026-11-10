KFC Singapore launching Avengers: Doomsday menu with Doctor Doom burger, chicken and Marvel collectibles

Beyond world domination, Doctor Doom has set his sights on something else: Fried chicken.

Ahead of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday hitting Singapore cinemas on Dec 17, KFC Singapore is launching a limited-time menu inspired by the Marvel supervillain, along with collectible Colonel Sanders figurines dressed as familiar Marvel characters.

Running from Nov 25, 2026, to Jan 12, 2027, the collaboration features five new food and drink items, with green chipotle lime seasoning and sauces inspired by Doctor Doom's signature look.