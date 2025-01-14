KFC's limited-edition Mofusand keychains sold at nearly 4 times their original price on resale platforms

The first wave of KFC Singapore's highly anticipated Mofusand collaboration keychains was released on Monday (Jan 13) and was reportedly sold out at many outlets islandwide within a few hours, to the disappointment of fans.

To add insult to injury, resale listings for the keychain – which features the Japanese cat mascot wearing a KFC bucket – began appearing online, priced as high as S$50.

The keychains originally cost S$12.95 with any purchase of KFC Singapore's Cereal Chicken Box or Cereal Chicken Burger Box. Each customer can purchase a maximum of two keychains with the purchase of two Box meals.