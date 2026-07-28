KFC Singapore launching Pokemon merch and Japanese-inspired menu for limited time
The Pokemon items include a pair of Pikachu car neck pillows for S$32.95 and a S$99 Charizard jacket.
Pokemon fans, get ready to catch ’em all at KFC.
From Aug 19 to Sep 29, KFC Singapore is teaming up with Pokemon for a collaboration featuring reversible blind pouches starring Pikachu and friends, a giant Poke Ball bucket, gaming chopsticks and even a S$99 Charizard jacket.
A new Japanese Nanban (vinegary soy and Japanese tartar sauce) menu featuring a Zinger burger, chicken bites and loaded fries is rolling out alongside the collab.
REVERSIBLE POKEMON BLIND POUCHES
The first merch drop arrives on Aug 19 with these Pokemon Reversible Everyday Blind Pouches (S$14.95 each).
All four come disguised as Poke Balls. Turn yours inside out and it'll transform into either Pikachu, Eevee, Mew or Snorlax, so which character you get is down to luck.
The pouches can be purchased with a Japanese Nanban Zinger or Chicken Bites Box for dine-in or takeaway at all KFC outlets except Singapore Zoo and Sentosa, while stocks last.
S$99 CHARIZARD JACKET, POKE BALL BUCKET AND GAMING CHOPSTICKS
The second merch drop on Sep 9 is considerably bigger, and includes the priciest item in the collection: a Pokemon Evolution Jacket (S$99).
The black jacket has a Poke Ball-inspired design on the front, but turn around and there's no mistaking the Pokemon reference: the back features Charmander, Charmeleon and Charizard.
It's limited to one per person and will only be sold with a Japanese Nanban Zinger or Chicken Bites Box at KFC Kallang, Jurong Point, Bedok Town Square, Causeway Point and *SCAPE.
For something a little cheaper, there's a Poke Ball Bucket (S$12.95) measuring around 23cm across. The oversized Poke Ball opens up like a container, so you could use it to carry fried chicken or stash snacks. It's available with a 5-pc Chicken Bucket from Sep 9.
There’s also the Pokemon Gaming Chopsticks (S$15.95) in Pikachu and Gengar designs, presumably for eating your fried chicken without getting your hands greasy. These are available via delivery only with every order of a Japanese Nanban Zinger or Chicken Bites orders from Sep 9.
Last but not least, a pair of Pikachu Car Neck Pillows (S$32.95), sold at selected drive-thru and extended-hours outlets. From Aug 19, diners can also get a complimentary Pokemon sticker sheet with selected breakfast meals before 11am.
The Pokemon theme spills over into five KFC outlets too, with each getting a makeover inspired by a different type: Water at NEX, Fire at JEM, Electric at Kallang, Ghost at Compass One and Grass at Jurong Point. Expect themed decor, photo spots and Pokemon decals throughout the stores.
And if you're still playing Pokemon Go, 71 KFC outlets will become PokeStops and Gyms from Aug 19, where players can pick up in-game items or battle other trainers.
JAPANESE NANBAN FRIED CHICKEN AND SWEET POTATO MOCHI BALLS
All that merch requires food purchases, which brings us to KFC's limited-edition menu.
The Japanese Nanban Zinger (S$7.50) takes the chain's spicy fried chicken thigh and brushes it with Nanban sauce, a sweet and tangy soy glaze with vinegary notes.
It's then piled with shredded cabbage and chunky Japanese-style tartar sauce made with onions, chopped egg and mayo, before being sandwiched between a toasted brioche bun.
Don't want a burger? The same combination of Nanban glaze and creamy egg tartar comes with the Japanese Nanban Chicken Bites (S$6.90 for six) and Japanese Nanban Loaded Fries (S$5.95).
Dessert is a little different from KFC's usual offerings. The Sweet Potato Mochi Balls (S$3.95 for six; S$7.80 for 12) come in purple and golden shells with chewy, mochi-like centres.
Available at all KFC outlets except Singapore Zoo and Sentosa, while stocks last. Delivery is also available via KFC Delivery, GrabFood and Foodpanda.
Pokemon fans can also meet Pikachu at KFC Kallang, *SCAPE and Jurong Point on Aug 29. More than 200 free beginner Pokemon Trading Card Game tutorials will also be held at selected outlets in September.
The collab runs from Aug 19 to Sep 29 at participating KFC outlets islandwide. More info via website and Instagram.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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