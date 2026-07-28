KFC Singapore launching Pokemon merch and Japanese-inspired menu for limited time

The second merch drop on Sep 9 is considerably bigger, and includes the priciest item in the collection: a Pokemon Evolution Jacket (S$99).

The black jacket has a Poke Ball-inspired design on the front, but turn around and there's no mistaking the Pokemon reference: the back features Charmander, Charmeleon and Charizard.

It's limited to one per person and will only be sold with a Japanese Nanban Zinger or Chicken Bites Box at KFC Kallang, Jurong Point, Bedok Town Square, Causeway Point and *SCAPE.

For something a little cheaper, there's a Poke Ball Bucket (S$12.95) measuring around 23cm across. The oversized Poke Ball opens up like a container, so you could use it to carry fried chicken or stash snacks. It's available with a 5-pc Chicken Bucket from Sep 9.