KFC Singapore’s latest breakfast campaign offers 11 fan-approved menu items

If you’re heading to the office more frequently these days after months of working from home, you may be in search of a tasty breakfast treat to start your day.



KFC Singapore has pledged to make mornings "unboring” in its latest island-wide breakfast relaunch, with 11 fan-approved breakfast menu items, each bearing the distinctive flavour of the brand's famed Original Recipe chicken.

Starting Tuesday (Feb 8), fan-favourites Original Recipe Riser & Egg with soft oat bran bun, freshly scrambled eggs and an Original Recipe chicken fillet, as well as the Mushroom Original Recipe Twister with sauteed mushrooms, eggs and chunks of Original Recipe fillet, will be available daily after initially being introduced as limited-time offers.