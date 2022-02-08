Logo
KFC Singapore’s latest breakfast campaign offers 11 fan-approved menu items
From waffles and burgers to porridge and wraps, KFC has rolled out plenty of options to make your breakfast "unboring".

KFC Singapore’s latest breakfast campaign offers 11 fan-approved menu items

Breakfast options at KFC Singapore. (Photo: KFC Singapore)

Richa Liz Mathew
08 Feb 2022 11:02AM (Updated: 08 Feb 2022 11:52AM)
If you’re heading to the office more frequently these days after months of working from home, you may be in search of a tasty breakfast treat to start your day.

KFC Singapore has pledged to make mornings "unboring” in its latest island-wide breakfast relaunch, with 11 fan-approved breakfast menu items, each bearing the distinctive flavour of the brand's famed Original Recipe chicken. 

Starting Tuesday (Feb 8), fan-favourites Original Recipe Riser & Egg with soft oat bran bun, freshly scrambled eggs and an Original Recipe chicken fillet, as well as the Mushroom Original Recipe Twister with sauteed mushrooms, eggs and chunks of Original Recipe fillet, will be available daily after initially being introduced as limited-time offers.

Pancakes, freshly baked waffles, porridge, Twister wraps and breakfast burgers are some of KFC's other breakfast offerings.

From now till mid-March, you can also enjoy weekly deals with 50 per cent off selected breakfast items. Find out more here.

Source: CNA/sr

