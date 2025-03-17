KFC Singapore collaborates with Korean spicy instant noodle brand Samyang Buldak for limited-time menu
There will be a Samyang Buldak Double Down sandwich with cooked instant noodles and cheese in between two pieces of fried chicken fillets, as well as a kimchi coleslaw side.
If KFC’s Hot & Crispy Chicken isn’t fiery enough for you, well, this collab might excite your taste buds. The fast-food chain is teaming up with Korean instant noodle giant Samyang to launch a menu featuring the latter’s star product, Buldak Ramen.
Buldak, which means 'fire chicken' in Korean, is famous for its devilish heat level that’s spicier than Kim Soo Hyun’s current PR drama (you can tell from the instant noodles’ packaging featuring a red-faced cartoon chick sweating as it ingests the noodles).
The limited-time menu launches on Apr 2 and will be available till May 13, 2025.
WHAT TO EXPECT ON THE MENU
KFC’s popular bun-less Double Down sandwich makes a comeback, with a Buldak twist. While the original version comes with two fried chicken fillets layered with cheese, mayo and bacon, the Samyang version includes “spicy Samyang Buldak noodles sandwiched between two pieces of Hot & Crispy Zinger Fillets, with a slice of cheese and creamy mayonnaise sauce to temper the flames”.
That’s right, if you are hankering for carbs, the Samyang Buldak Double Down has cooked spicy instant noodles in between the fried chicken fillets.
The Double Down costs S$8.60 a la carte, but you can order a Double Down Box (S$13.30) that comes with the aforementioned sandwich, one piece chicken (Hot & Crispy or Original), a regular-sized kimchi slaw, whipped potato and regular-sized Sjora drink.
If you prefer to tear into KFC’s fried chicken, there’s also a Samyang Buldak Chicken Meal (S$10.80) with two-piece chicken, whipped potato, kimchi slaw and a Sjora drink. There’s also an accompanying sachet of spicy Samyang Buldak sauce to dip your fried chicken in. The Samyang Buldak Chicken Box (S$12.95) is similar to the chicken meal, with two extra pieces of chicken tenders.
KIMCHI SLAW
KFC’s classic coleslaw gets a Samyang makeover too, with the addition of spicy kimchi. According to KFC, it is “the first time in history KFC has innovated its coleslaw mainstay, since its founding over seven decades ago”. We reckon KFC’s late founder Colonel Harland Sanders would be a huge K-pop fan in 2025 – just look at the man’s dapper K-idol white suit and adorable bow tie.
SAMYANG BULDAK LOADED FRIES
Other than fried chicken and coleslaw, there is also Samyang Buldak Loaded Fries (S$3.50) on the menu, drizzled with spicy chilli sauce.
The KFC x Samyang Buldak collab is available from Apr 2 to May 13, 2025 at all KFC outlets islandwide except Sentosa, Singapore Zoo and Singapore Polytechnic, and via delivery through GrabFood, FoodPanda, Deliveroo and KFC Delivery.
This story was originally published in 8Days.