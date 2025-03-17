KFC Singapore collaborates with Korean spicy instant noodle brand Samyang Buldak for limited-time menu

If KFC’s Hot & Crispy Chicken isn’t fiery enough for you, well, this collab might excite your taste buds. The fast-food chain is teaming up with Korean instant noodle giant Samyang to launch a menu featuring the latter’s star product, Buldak Ramen.

Buldak, which means 'fire chicken' in Korean, is famous for its devilish heat level that’s spicier than Kim Soo Hyun’s current PR drama (you can tell from the instant noodles’ packaging featuring a red-faced cartoon chick sweating as it ingests the noodles).

The limited-time menu launches on Apr 2 and will be available till May 13, 2025.

WHAT TO EXPECT ON THE MENU

KFC’s popular bun-less Double Down sandwich makes a comeback, with a Buldak twist. While the original version comes with two fried chicken fillets layered with cheese, mayo and bacon, the Samyang version includes “spicy Samyang Buldak noodles sandwiched between two pieces of Hot & Crispy Zinger Fillets, with a slice of cheese and creamy mayonnaise sauce to temper the flames”.