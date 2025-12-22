KFC Singapore to launch 4 new permanent sauces, including mala and white curry

Each sauce costs S$0.95 a la carte. However, these sauces will come included, in various quantities, in certain set meals.

These include the DoubleDip Platter Meal (S$8.50), which comes with two pieces of Original Recipe tenders, four pieces of chicken bites, a pack of medium fries, a regular Coke Zero Sugar and two sauces, as well as the DoubleDip Party Box (S$15.90), which boasts four pieces of Original Recipe tenders, eight pieces of chicken bites, two sets of medium fries and four sauces.

That being said, there's an easier way to nom on all four sauces.