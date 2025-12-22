Logo
Logo

Dining

KFC Singapore to launch 4 new permanent sauces, including mala and white curry
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Dining

KFC Singapore to launch 4 new permanent sauces, including mala and white curry

From Jan 2, 2026, KFC Singapore will have four new sauces on its permanent menu: Mala Mania, Cheezy Onion, White Curry Syiok and Shhh Secret Grill.

KFC Singapore to launch 4 new permanent sauces, including mala and white curry

KFC Singapore will launch four new sauces in January 2026. (Photos: KFC Singapore)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
22 Dec 2025 01:05PM (Updated: 22 Dec 2025 01:20PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KFC fans in Singapore will soon have a wider range of sauces to pair with their sides and mains. From Jan 2, 2026, customers can indulge in four new sauces on its permanent menu: the spicy Mala Mania, the cheeseburger-esque Cheezy Onion, the Penang curry-like White Curry Syiok and the smoky Shhh Secret Grill.

The new sauces at KFC Singapore. (Photo: KFC Singapore)

Each sauce costs S$0.95 a la carte. However, these sauces will come included, in various quantities, in certain set meals. 

These include the DoubleDip Platter Meal (S$8.50), which comes with two pieces of Original Recipe tenders, four pieces of chicken bites, a pack of medium fries, a regular Coke Zero Sugar and two sauces, as well as the DoubleDip Party Box (S$15.90), which boasts four pieces of Original Recipe tenders, eight pieces of chicken bites, two sets of medium fries and four sauces.

That being said, there's an easier way to nom on all four sauces.

KFC Singapore will have a giveaway on all four new sauces from Jan 2 to 3. (Photo: KFC Singapore)

From Jan 2 to 3, customers can enjoy all four sauces for free when they purchase any Chicken Bites Meal, OR Tenders Meal or DoubleDip Platter Meal. Do note that the offer is limited to the first 100 redemptions per store and is only available for dine-in and takeaway orders.

Source: CNA/hq

Related Topics

KFC fast food food & drinks
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement