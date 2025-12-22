KFC Singapore to launch 4 new permanent sauces, including mala and white curry
From Jan 2, 2026, KFC Singapore will have four new sauces on its permanent menu: Mala Mania, Cheezy Onion, White Curry Syiok and Shhh Secret Grill.
KFC fans in Singapore will soon have a wider range of sauces to pair with their sides and mains. From Jan 2, 2026, customers can indulge in four new sauces on its permanent menu: the spicy Mala Mania, the cheeseburger-esque Cheezy Onion, the Penang curry-like White Curry Syiok and the smoky Shhh Secret Grill.
Each sauce costs S$0.95 a la carte. However, these sauces will come included, in various quantities, in certain set meals.
These include the DoubleDip Platter Meal (S$8.50), which comes with two pieces of Original Recipe tenders, four pieces of chicken bites, a pack of medium fries, a regular Coke Zero Sugar and two sauces, as well as the DoubleDip Party Box (S$15.90), which boasts four pieces of Original Recipe tenders, eight pieces of chicken bites, two sets of medium fries and four sauces.
That being said, there's an easier way to nom on all four sauces.
From Jan 2 to 3, customers can enjoy all four sauces for free when they purchase any Chicken Bites Meal, OR Tenders Meal or DoubleDip Platter Meal. Do note that the offer is limited to the first 100 redemptions per store and is only available for dine-in and takeaway orders.