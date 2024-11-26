KFC Singapore's Parmesan Truffle Chicken returns with 'sonic seasoning', new items include mochi ring and truffle burger

Those who've missed KFC Singapore's Parmesan Truffle Chicken (from S$4.60 ala carte) will be glad to know that the tasty treat is returning on Wednesday (Nov 27) – with an added twist. Drizzled with truffle-infused cheese sauce and sprinkled with grated parmesan, the chicken can now be paired with what KFC calls "Sonic Seasoning" – and no, it does not involve any blue hedgehogs.

In a bid to use sounds to evoke emotions and allow customers to "taste more", the team at KFC Singapore worked with musicians and consumer neuroscientist Professor Gemma Calvert from Nanyang Technological University, and created a remixed version of the iconic Christmas song Jingle Bells.

According to KFC Singapore, eating the Parmesan Truffle Chicken while listening to the remixed tune "amplify the umami and richness" of the chicken and "heighten [its] sense of crispiness".

The song is available for listening via Spotify.