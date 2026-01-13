KFC Singapore launching Sichuan mala chicken and fortune cat blind boxes for Chinese New Year

KFC Singapore is turning up the heat this Chinese New Year! A limited-time menu will be available from Wednesday (Jan 14) to Feb 25 as KFC taps into the fiery energy of the Year of the Fire Horse with never-done-before, bold mala flavours.

KFC's Huat Your Mouth festive specials include their first-ever La Zi Ji, or Sichuan mala chicken, along with collectible fortune cat blind boxes.

The La Zi Ji Crunch is KFC’s take on the classic Sichuan dish, known for its intense chilli heat and numbing peppercorns. The freshly breaded and fried chicken will be coated in dried chillies, chilli oil, and peppercorns for that slow-building tingle.

Also on the menu are La Zi Ji Bites, which are bite-sized crispy chicken pieces tossed in the same tantalising sauce, Mala Lotus Root Chips and Mango Pomelo Sago Pie, where the zesty pomelo meets the sweetness of mango in a golden pastry.