KFC Singapore launching Sichuan mala chicken and fortune cat blind boxes for Chinese New Year
The limited-time menu will be available from Jan 14 to Feb 25 for dine-in and takeaway at all KFC outlets except Singapore Zoo and Sentosa, as well as for delivery.
KFC Singapore is turning up the heat this Chinese New Year! A limited-time menu will be available from Wednesday (Jan 14) to Feb 25 as KFC taps into the fiery energy of the Year of the Fire Horse with never-done-before, bold mala flavours.
KFC's Huat Your Mouth festive specials include their first-ever La Zi Ji, or Sichuan mala chicken, along with collectible fortune cat blind boxes.
The La Zi Ji Crunch is KFC’s take on the classic Sichuan dish, known for its intense chilli heat and numbing peppercorns. The freshly breaded and fried chicken will be coated in dried chillies, chilli oil, and peppercorns for that slow-building tingle.
Also on the menu are La Zi Ji Bites, which are bite-sized crispy chicken pieces tossed in the same tantalising sauce, Mala Lotus Root Chips and Mango Pomelo Sago Pie, where the zesty pomelo meets the sweetness of mango in a golden pastry.
More than just food, KFC is also launching Huat Paws – a series of fortune cat blind boxes inspired by the traditional fortune cats whose waving arms are said to welcome good luck, wealth, and prosperity. Each Huat Paw comes with a jigsaw base, allowing fans to collect and connect the cats together as a display.
From Jan 14, the blind boxes will be available at $8.80 each with any dine-in or takeaway purchase over the counter or self-ordering kiosk. The collection includes Abundance Chicken Bites, Lucky Drumsticks, Fortune Egg Tarts, Abundance Bucket, as well as a Secret Gold Fortune Cat that could win you S$888.
You can also get your hands on Huat Paws red packets with every purchase of the La Zi Ji Crunch Box or La Zi Ji Chicken Bites Box from Jan 21 to Feb 24. There's also the Huat socks, available at $5.80 with any breakfast purchase or via KFC delivery from Jan 14 onwards, while stocks last.
