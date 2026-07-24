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KFC Singapore launches lifestyle merchandise collection with bucket bag, plush toy and jacket
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KFC Singapore launches lifestyle merchandise collection with bucket bag, plush toy and jacket

The fast-food chain has also launched an online merchandise store featuring apparel, accessories and more.

KFC Singapore launches lifestyle merchandise collection with bucket bag, plush toy and jacket

KFC is launching KFC Swags, a collection of five lifestyle merchandise items inspired by the fast food brand's identity. (Photo: KFC)

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Izza Haziqah Abdul Rahman
Izza Haziqah Abdul Rahman
24 Jul 2026 03:51PM (Updated: 24 Jul 2026 03:54PM)
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KFC is launching a lifestyle merchandise collection in Singapore.

Called KFC Swags, the collection goes on sale on Aug 1 and features five items inspired by the brand's signature look: a bucket bag (S$15.90), drumstick plush toy (S$23.90), utility lanyard and phone strap (S$14.90), utility tumbler (S$38.90) and jacket (S$65.90).

The collection includes a red tumbler. (Photo: KFC)

Designed in KFC's signature red-and-white colours and featuring elements such as the Colonel Sanders logo and the brand's "finger lickin' good" slogan, the collection is aimed at fans looking to wear or carry merchandise inspired by the fast-food chain, according to a press release.

A large drumstick plushie, as part of KFC Swags. (Photo: KFC)

The items will be available at KFC Kallang and the brand's newly online merchandise store, where customers can browse the collection as well as other branded merchandise, including apparel, sports accessories and a pickleball paddle set.

Source: CNA/iz

Related Topics

KFC merchandise fast food
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