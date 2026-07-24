KFC Singapore launches lifestyle merchandise collection with bucket bag, plush toy and jacket
The items will be available from Aug 1 from KFC Kallang and the brand's online merchandise store.
KFC is launching a lifestyle merchandise collection in Singapore.
Called KFC Swags, the collection features five items inspired by the brand's signature look: a bucket bag (S$15.90), drumstick plush toy (S$23.90), utility lanyard and phone strap (S$14.90), utility tumbler (S$38.90) and jacket (S$65.90).
Designed in KFC's signature red-and-white colours and featuring elements such as the Colonel Sanders logo and the brand's "finger lickin' good" slogan, the collection is aimed at fans looking to wear or carry merchandise inspired by the fast-food chain, according to a press release.
The items will be available from Aug 1 at KFC Kallang and the brand's online merchandise store, where customers can browse the collection as well as other branded merchandise, including apparel, sports accessories and a pickleball paddle set.