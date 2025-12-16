Former Singapore Airlines stewardess-turned-hawker opens 2nd Taiwanese-Western food stall outlet in Bedok

When former Singapore Airlines flight attendant Cherry Tan, 30, and her husband, Taiwanese ex-hotel chef Duncan Hsu, 37, opened their first hawker stall Kiang Kiang Taiwan Teppanyaki in a Woodlands coffeeshop in May 2024, they knew they wanted to eventually grow the brand.

What they did not expect was to do it so soon.

The couple launched their second stall in a Bedok kopitiam on Oct 28 this year.

Kiang Kiang serves Taiwan night market-style Western fare – think steak, chicken chop and pasta cooked on a griddle and served sizzling on a hotplate – as well as street snacks like dan bing (Taiwanese egg crepe) and sweet potato fries.

But contrary to what many assume, opening a second branch wasn’t the result of explosive growth. In fact, it was triggered by something more sobering: Declining sales at their Woodlands stall.

WHY EXPAND WHEN SALES ARE DIPPING?

The timing may raise eyebrows, given the wave of recent F&B closures.

Tan acknowledges this but says the move was strategic – even necessary.

“The exact timing [to expand] came around the one-year-plus mark, when sales started to decline slightly,” she told 8days.sg.

A key reason? Location.