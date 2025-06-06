Ex-pastry chef's gourmet burger stall in Bukit Merah was designed by AI and inspired by Tesla's Cybertruck

WINDFALL THANKS TO TESLA STOCKS

And by that he means investing. During his seven-year break, Chen took a keen interest in investing in US stocks and began doing it full-time. That’s when he stumbled upon Tesla.



“I was researching on YouTube and videos on Tesla kept popping up and I kept listening to their story. Tesla seemed very promising at that time, so I sold all my stocks and bought Tesla at about US$20 (S$25.72) per share,” he said.

“It made 10 times [returns], which is a 1,000 per cent increase.”

When we probe about his winnings, Chen laughed. “My wife says I cannot say! She won’t even let me tell my friends. It’s not super a lot.”

“I haven’t cashed out and I’m still holding the stocks ‘cos I’m expecting another tenfold [increase],” he added confidently.