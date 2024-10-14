Opening soon in Vietnam: Jaan by Kirk Westaway's first casual restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City

Chef Kirk Westaway of Michelin-starred Jaan by Kirk Westaway is launching his first casual dining concept. While it’s not in Singapore, it is a short hop, skip and plane ride away – in Ho Chi Minh City.

Named The Albion by Kirk Westaway, the restaurant will be on the 23rd floor of the Hotel des Arts Saigon – MGallery Collection, which, like the Swissotel The Stamford where Jaan by Kirk Westaway is located, is an Accor property. Following a major renovation, the space is set to open on Nov 2, offering a communal dining space and a view of the city skyline, as well as a menu that stays true to Westaway’s “Modern British” cooking philosophy.

The project has been in development for many years now – since even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Westaway told us. In the last two years, it has been able to move forward, and he’s made several trips to Ho Chi Minh City.