Opening soon in Vietnam: Jaan by Kirk Westaway's first casual restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City
Chef Kirk Westaway of Michelin-starred Jaan by Kirk Westaway is launching his first casual dining concept. While it’s not in Singapore, it is a short hop, skip and plane ride away – in Ho Chi Minh City.
Named The Albion by Kirk Westaway, the restaurant will be on the 23rd floor of the Hotel des Arts Saigon – MGallery Collection, which, like the Swissotel The Stamford where Jaan by Kirk Westaway is located, is an Accor property. Following a major renovation, the space is set to open on Nov 2, offering a communal dining space and a view of the city skyline, as well as a menu that stays true to Westaway’s “Modern British” cooking philosophy.
The project has been in development for many years now – since even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Westaway told us. In the last two years, it has been able to move forward, and he’s made several trips to Ho Chi Minh City.
“My mission is to showcase the best of British dining to the world, so being able to expand into Vietnam while scratching the itch of a casual concept is a dream for me,” the 38-year-old shared, adding that Vietnam has always been “at the top of my travel list. I love the people, the culture and the vibrant food scene.”
The new restaurant will offer a take on a cuisine virtually unrepresented in Vietnam, he said. Albion is an ancient name for Britain and “reflects the pride I hold for British heritage”, which is “woven throughout our menu and the ambience we’ve crafted through textiles, fixtures and sound”. The restaurant’s 60-seat dining room “blends antique and modern furniture, with rich wallpapers and a variety of textures adding depth to the space”, as well as marble countertops, wooden panels and a carefully preserved “historic British bar as the focal point”.
Although that may sound traditional “on paper”, “my culinary philosophy is to modernise British fare and make it beautiful", so diners will be "delightfully surprised", he added.
Expect “fresh, locally sourced and seasonal ingredients”, many of which are “from organic farms in Dalat, alongside select premium produce from around the world. We also feature standout fish and shellfish from Japan, all served in a beautifully simple and refined way”.
While the Vietnamese palate may seem far removed from the British one, “they're actually more similar than you might think”, he opined. “Both share an appreciation for light, delicate flavours and refined taste elements that resonate deeply with my personal style of cooking. The herbaceous, subtly sweet notes favoured in Vietnam align beautifully with the ingredients and techniques I love to incorporate.”
As for The Albion’s menu, “I've focused on making it highly appealing to local and international palates, modernising traditional British flavour profiles with clean and bright ingredients,” Westaway said. “You'll find beautiful langoustines paired with a cocktail sauce inspired by the classic prawn cocktail; roast lamb with mint sauce; and roasted scallops served with sweet, barbecued cabbage, tomatoes and basil. There will also be plenty of oysters, seafood and dishes like roast beef with horseradish cream.”
These will be part of “an accessible a la carte menu” at “an approachable price point, comparable to other casual dining venues in the city”, but as the festive season approaches, “we'll also introduce a small tasting menu for those seeking a more curated dining experience”.
While Westaway will still spend most of his time at his restaurant in Singapore, he plans to travel regularly to Ho Chi Minh city. Heading up The Albion’s kitchen will be British chef Christopher Clarke, “a good friend of mine for many years” who previously worked in restaurants like The Black Swan at Oldstead in Yorkshire and Core by Clare Smyth in London.
The Albion by Kirk Westaway is at Hotel des Arts Saigon – MGallery, 76–78 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.