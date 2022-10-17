At Les Amis Group's new Japanese cafe-inspired restaurant, you ‘fish’ for your food and pop it over the salad

In Japan, the kissaten is a time-honoured institution. Typically a cosy cafe outfitted in retro decor, kissatens have always offered a hideaway from the elements and a place to while a pleasant afternoon away.

At Shaw Centre, Les Amis Group’s latest concept to debut takes inspiration from the spirit of the kissaten, elevating the experience to omakase dining but riffing off familiar Japanese comfort food and incorporating elements of nostalgia and fun.