Kitchen Stories: The young Singapore chef exploring the full potential of Southeast Asian produce

Meeting with Law Jia-Jun for a chat at his month-old restaurant Province, it was impossible not to notice the small burn wounds dotting his arms, face and ear. There had been an accident during R&D time involving a glutinous rice ball and a fryer full of hot oil, he said, sheepishly. The explosion had even propelled the ball out of the oil and onto his arm.

Naturally, when his mum found out, she had fussed. “She said, ‘What if it had gotten you in the eye!’” Law recounted. After all, she and his father, like typical Asian parents, had told him it would be a better idea to study business, instead of the culinary arts.

But, also in typical Asian-parent fashion, once she saw how dedicated he was to pursuing his own path, she got behind his dreams. A large potted plant adorned with a red bow sits on the restaurant’s counter and is the first thing you see when you walk in – an opening-day gift from mum. It amuses Law that it looks so out of place there. “She told me to remove the bow, but I said no.”

His parents can be justifiably proud of Law. At 33, he’s one of Singapore’s rising young chefs with solid credentials and a clear vision for his cuisine. Following training stints at Michelin-starred Manresa and Atelier Crenn in California, he was part of local talent incubator restaurant Magic Square. When the opportunity came to open his own restaurant, he knew he wanted to work with produce sourced as locally as possible, from within Singapore as well as all around Southeast Asia – hence the name, Province.