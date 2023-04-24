Koh Brother Pig’s Organ Soup’s 3rd-Gen successor shuts mod Maxwell outlet: ‘Lesson learnt’

“We were in the red every month. Not very very red, but there wasn’t enough ‘bread’ to share,” said Koh, who invested about S$40,000 of his own savings to set up shop. The group of friends “lost around S$80,000” in total from the closure.



Since closing, Koh has returned to his parents’ Tiong Bahru stall to work, along with one of his business partners. His two other pals went back to salaried jobs. “It’s the first time they were in F&B, so they were also shocked by the working hours. After calculating, they can earn way more outside [working in other jobs],” Koh noted.

But he is humble enough to acknowledge that it was “a mistake” not to use his family stall’s famous name to operate in Maxwell Food Centre. “I tried something funky and new because I wanted to appeal to the younger crowd. It didn’t work, lesson learnt,” he reflected.

According to Koh, pig's organ soup is an “acquired taste” compared to crowd-pleasing hawker dishes like chicken rice and fishball noodles. “Those are things that people can eat every day and be less picky about,” he pointed out.

Despite importing “premium ingredients” like pig’s hearts, livers, intestines and stomachs from Europe, Koh faced the challenge of convincing potential customers that his offal was clean enough. As his stall was independently branded, people had no idea that the organs were painstakingly washed by Koh’s father at Tiong Bahru.



“I should have used the Koh Brother branding. The moment I changed branding, they didn't dare to eat. They weren’t sure whether the food was clean or not. So reputation is very important in selling pig’s organ soup,” said Koh. “It was only later that a lot of customers at Tiong Bahru saw me wearing [my stall’s uniform] and said ‘Oh, you are related to Koh Brother. They said they didn’t dare to try my stall at Maxwell.”

FAN APPEAL