Peranakan food stall Kokoyo Nyonya Delights shutting down in November after S$50,000 in losses

Kokoyo Nyonya Delights, a stall selling Peranakan food including blue pea nasi lemak, ayam buah keluak and beef rendang, is closing after two years in business. Its last day at Hougang Mall’s fourth-floor food court is on Nov 2.

Co-owner Ernest Ang, 25, told 8days.sg that the business has accumulated an estimated S$50,000 (US$39,100) in losses since February this year. Sales have also fallen by about half, with business becoming particularly difficult since September.

While the Kokoyo brand is closing for good, Ang and his brother, co-owner Irwin Ang, 29, are staying put. They plan to launch a seafood porridge concept in the same space called The Porridge Stall. The siblings hope this comforting dish will help turn things around.

The brothers announced Kokoyo’s closure in a video posted on the brand’s Instagram page on Oct 21.

They explained that footfall at the food court was initially healthy when there were fewer dining options elsewhere in Hougang Mall. Following renovations and the arrival of more eateries on other floors, they found it increasingly difficult to draw customers up to the fourth floor.

“It’s been rough these past few months, foot traffic to the food court has dropped drastically compared to when we first entered,” said Ernest Ang.

With monthly rent of S$11,000, the drop in sales has been difficult to sustain.

“The rent is high, so the breakeven point is high,” Ang told 8days.sg. “There has to be a benchmark we need to hit every day, but then the footfall is not good, so it’s directly related.”