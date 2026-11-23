Korean fried chicken chain Bonchon is returning to Singapore this December, more than two years after shutting its local outlets in May 2024. The South Korean brand had operated here for around 12 years, from 2012 to 2024, with four outlets across the island, including locations at Wisma Atria, PLQ Mall, Hillion Mall and Compass One. It is now making a comeback with a new flagship at Ion Orchard.

And there's more than just its signature crunchy, double-fried chicken to look forward to. The new outlet will also serve a range of Korean comfort food, including rosé ramyeon and Korean army stew.