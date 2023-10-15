Singapore’s vs Malaysia’s food: We’ll never agree but we’ll always have Hokkien mee

Malaysians and Singaporeans have many things in common, such as an equatorial climate, a multicultural society and a never-ending love of insisting that their food is better, even when, for all intents and purposes, it is exactly the same dish.

The confusing part, though, is that two – and even three or four – entirely unrelated dishes can sometimes have the same names. I’m referring here to the curious case of “Hokkien mee”.

Imagine my feelings of shock and betrayal when I visited Kuala Lumpur recently and discovered that I’d been lied to my whole life about “KL Hokkien mee”.

