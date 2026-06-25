Think Katong laksa is Singapore's original laksa? Meet laksa Siglap, its lesser-known predecessor

Laksa in Singapore has long been an emblem of Straits Chinese cooking. Google its origins and you’ll find that many roads lead to Katong, the enclave that spawned the most famous laksa of all. Yet long before Katong laksa became a national icon, another laksa had been simmering further down the coast in the kampungs of Siglap.

“Laksa Siglap belongs to the same pedigree as laksa Johor or laksa Riau,” said Khir Johari, author of the seminal The Food Of Singapore Malays, as we tucked into the dish at Geylang Serai Market. Its robust gravy was laced with the flesh of ikan tenggiri (Spanish mackerel) and topped with a tangle of cucumbers, beansprouts and julienned herbs (more on that later).

Bound to a time when Singapore was merely a fishing village in a wider maritime world, Khir calls it Laksa Singapura in his book because "it was our first laksa”, he said simply.