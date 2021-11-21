Fancy a vegan laksa wrap? New eatery focuses on serving tasty vegan food

When you think of vegan food, bland and boring may be some of the words that come to mind. But the latest addition to Singapore’s growing vegan food scene is determined to change that.

Quick Greens, a brand new quick-service vegan restaurant in Funan, wants to cater not just to those on a strict diet free of all animal products (that includes meat, fish, dairy and eggs). Their concept is also directed at those embracing the increasingly popular “flexitarian” diet.

According to a 2020 YouGov survey, two in five (or 39 per cent) of Singaporeans are currently on a "flexitarian" diet – a style of eating that encourages mostly plant-based foods while allowing meat and other animal products in moderation