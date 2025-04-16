Taiwanese celeb-approved premium instant noodle brand opens restaurant in Singapore in Bukit Batok
Mandopop stars like A-Lin and Hebe were said to have enjoyed slurping these elevated instant noodles from Lao Ma Ban Mian.
Lao Ma Ban Mian, the popular Taiwanese instant noodle brand said to be adored by Mandopop stars like A-Lin, Selina and Hebe, has opened its first Southeast Asia restaurant at West Mall in Bukit Batok.
A-Lin, previously a spokesperson of the brand, gave a shoutout about the brand's opening date in Singapore on her Instagram story.
Founded in 2013, Lao Ma Ban Mian gained fame in Taiwan for its premium instant noodles before expanding into proper eateries across Taiwan and Hong Kong. What makes these instant noodles special is the use of Tainan sun-dried Guan Miao noodles, known for its distinctive chewy yet soft texture. The packaged instant noodles can be found in Singapore at FairPrice supermarkets for S$13.50 per pack of four.
While Lao Ma Ban Mian originally started with instant noodles, the Singapore outlet will focus exclusively on the in-store dining experience, thanks to a collaboration with local food group, Select Group. The casual eatery seats 68.
The Singapore outlet will serve two types of Guan Miao noodles: Wavy ones designed to soak up rich sauces, and straight noodles that turn silky in soup. They use the same noodles as the ones found in their instant packets. However, the restaurant's offerings are elevated with house-made soups and sauces, plus fresh toppings.
Signature dishes include the Chilli Oil Preserved Egg and Meat Sauce Noodles with spicy chilli oil, minced meat and century egg. During the eatery’s opening promo from Apr 15 to 29, it’ll be going for S$5 instead of the usual S$12.50.
Other stuff to try: Dried Scallop Huadiao Chicken Noodle Soup (S$16.50), Yipin Braised Beef Shank Noodles Soup (S$16) and Taiwanese Spicy Mala Hot Pot Noodles Soup (S$19.50). For those who prefer something with more bite, the Garlic Fermented Soy Pork Chop Noodles (S$14) features pork that's been marinated for over 24 hours.
Lao Ma Ban Mian is at #B1-K10/K23 West Mall, 1 Bukit Batok Central, Singapore 658713. Opens daily 11am-9pm. More info at www.laomanoodle.com.sg.
This story was originally published in 8Days.