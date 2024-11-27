Grilled chicken hearts, roasted suckling pig: This new restaurant in Tanjong Pagar offers a taste of Colombia

He’s bringing fruits commonly grown and eaten in Colombia, like granadilla, lulo, feijoa, plantain and pink guava, into the country.

And, starting in January, there are plans for a weekend brunch that’s also a farmer’s market of sorts, where people can come and have coffee and a bite, while browsing and shopping for fruits, flowers and fresh bakes.

"The goal was to make Colombia more visible, and Bacata told us that it was possible. With Latido, we don’t have any limitations. It's more Colombian, in more ways," Arevalo said. "It's not just a restaurant, it's a place for the community to come and see what it is, what it feels like, what it tastes, to be in Colombia, and it's a tool for us to help the Colombian community, and to bring in all these amazing things that no one knows exist."

Latido is at 40 Tras Street, Singapore 078990.