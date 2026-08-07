Artisanal chocolate pioneer Laurent Cafe & Chocolate Bar at Robertson Quay to close after 20 years

Before the proliferation of homegrown artisanal chocolate brands such as Mr Bucket Chocolaterie and Janice Wong Pure Imagination, there was Laurent Bernard Chocolatier.

Opened in 2006 by genial French pastry chef Laurent Bernard and his wife Iveta, the chocolaterie and cafe made a splash in Singapore's dessert scene with its elegant chocolate bonbons freshly made on-site and yummy choc souffles and cakes.

After an impressive run of 20 years, at the same scenic riverside spot, the brand's sole dine-in outlet at Robertson Quay has called it quits.