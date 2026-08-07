Artisanal chocolate pioneer Laurent Cafe & Chocolate Bar at Robertson Quay to close after 20 years
“I’m completely devastated by what’s happening to us,” said chef-owner Laurent Bernard, whose cafe in Robertson Quay has been a pioneer in the artisanal chocolate scene since it opened in 2006.
Before the proliferation of homegrown artisanal chocolate brands such as Mr Bucket Chocolaterie and Janice Wong Pure Imagination, there was Laurent Bernard Chocolatier.
Opened in 2006 by genial French pastry chef Laurent Bernard and his wife Iveta, the chocolaterie and cafe made a splash in Singapore's dessert scene with its elegant chocolate bonbons freshly made on-site and yummy choc souffles and cakes.
After an impressive run of 20 years, at the same scenic riverside spot, the brand's sole dine-in outlet at Robertson Quay has called it quits.
Laurent Cafe & Chocolate Bar initially announced on Facebook on Thursday (Aug 6) that its chocolate shop and cafe would shut down that very day, calling it "a heavy day” for the team. However, the closing date was later changed to Aug 10 for reasons Bernard shared with 8days.sg that are off the record.
Bernard attributes the closure to the "financial burden" of running the cafe.
When asked about the losses the business had incurred, he says: "I prefer to keep the losses confidential."
He adds that reduced foot traffic in the Robertson Quay area, coupled with rising rental costs, did not help matters.
Bernard laments: "The biggest loss is not financial to me, it’s emotional."
He adds: "It touches me deeply to see so much empathy [from my customers regarding the cafe's upcoming closure]. This cafe means a great deal to many residents of the neighbourhood. I’m completely devastated by what’s happening to us."
The chef said that while Laurent's Cafe & Chocolate Bar is closing, the Laurent Bernard Chocolatier brand will continue operating online.
Customers can still order its cakes, chocolate boxes and other treats for delivery or self-collection from its MacTaggart Road central kitchen.
Bernard added that he has no plans to open another cafe for now and will focus on the online business.
In his farewell post, he thanked customers for the memories they had created at the cafe over the past two decades.
"We hope the time you spent here will forever be remembered and cherished," he wrote. "Thank you, and goodbye."
Laurent's Cafe & Chocolate Bar is located at The Pier at Robertson, #01-11, 80 Mohammad Sultan Road, Singapore 239013. Its final day is Aug 10. Online orders remain available via its website.
This story was first published in 8Days. It has been updated following revisions to the original article, including the last day of operations.
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