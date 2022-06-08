Kitchen Stories: Love, death and croissants: The in-demand pastry chef whose sweet tooth conquered all

His body still bears numerous scars, and his family does, too. “My mum fears for me all the time that I'm outside. Sometimes she stays up late at night waiting for me to come home,” he said.

But, not bouncing back from the debilitating accident was never an option. “Playing soccer in Anglo-Chinese Junior College, as well as my time in the army, taught me, ‘Get shit done. Don’t give up',” he said.

Before the accident, he’d arranged to work at Restaurant Andre once he returned. “All the time I was in hospital, (chef Andre Chiang) was constantly emailing me, saying, ‘How are you doing?’ He didn’t need to do that. I wasn’t anybody to him, you know…. I finally found the guts to tell him, ‘My hand is like this – I don't think I can work for you anymore.’ He said, ‘Don't worry. Come back to the kitchen. We've still got jobs for you.”

Eventually, with the support of his chefs and using his diminished ability as motivation, Matin made it back to being at the top of his game.

“It just made me want to at least be on par with my peers. I can't chop as fast as you can, but maybe I pipe macarons faster than you. Working in restaurants teaches you this competitiveness, because working in places with a reputation means that most of the chefs have some sort of standard. And this friendly competition, which makes you want to be better than the person next to you, helps,” he said.

"THE SWEET TOOTH OVERRIDES EVERYTHING"

If Matin were a pastry, he’d be pain au chocolat. Firstly, it’s one of his favourites – he makes a version so amped up on chocolate that everyone who’s ever eaten one in which the batons of chocolate didn’t fill the whole pastry from end to end would sigh in collective relief.