Le Matin to reopen as takeaway concept with sandwiches and gelato, and weekend pastries

Le Matin is back in an incarnation that’s laid-back, relaxed and hearkens back to its community-focused roots.

Pastry chef Mohamed Al-Matin has set up shop in a quiet enclave in Buona Vista, opening officially on Friday (Apr 3).

It is a dual-concept store: It will be Le Matin Petit in the mornings, and will morph into dessert concept Apres Gelato in the afternoons. While takeaways are the order of the day, there is also some pet-friendly al fresco seating.