Le Matin to reopen as takeaway concept with sandwiches and gelato, and weekend pastries
In the morning, Le Matin Petit serves up lunch options, and in the afternoon, it morphs into Apres Gelato, offering gelatos, waffles and parfaits. As for the famed pastries, they’ll be available on weekends only.
Le Matin is back in an incarnation that’s laid-back, relaxed and hearkens back to its community-focused roots.
Pastry chef Mohamed Al-Matin has set up shop in a quiet enclave in Buona Vista, opening officially on Friday (Apr 3).
It is a dual-concept store: It will be Le Matin Petit in the mornings, and will morph into dessert concept Apres Gelato in the afternoons. While takeaways are the order of the day, there is also some pet-friendly al fresco seating.
At Le Matin Petit (10am to 2pm), the menu is focused on a compact selection of sourdough brioche rolls. There are four to choose from: Truffled scrambled egg (S$13), fish and chips (S$14), Red Hot Fried Chicken (S$15) and braised beef cheek banh mi (S$16). You can choose to make a meal of it with soup, salad or fries (S$3 each), and wash it down with coffee, tea or kombucha.
In Apres Gelato mode (2pm to 9pm), it’s all about icy, creamy confections. And, when chef Matin is involved, you can expect elevated ingredient and flavour combinations made with finesse. Gelatos currently include Brown Butter Jerusalem Artichoke, Pink Guava with Sour Plum, After 8, Toasted Rice and Pear and Ginger (S$6 for a single scoop). You can choose to have yours in a cup, a waffle cone or with brown butter waffles. It’s also available for takeaway in 500ml and 1,000ml portions.
Why gelato? “Because I like to eat gelato,” Matin quipped. “People always ask me if I’m sick of eating my own food. I’m like, ‘No!’” His personal favourite flavour is the After 8, a marriage of mint and cacao nibs reminiscent of the classic mint chocolate thins. “I try to do more interesting flavours. But, if people don’t want to try the gelato, we have vanilla soft serve.”
There are also parfaits built with fruits like strawberries or mango, layered on vanilla soft serve.
Pastry fans should wait until the weekends to come by, as the bakes that first propelled Le Matin to virality are only available Fridays to Sundays in a condensed selection that includes the crowd favourites of kouign amann, pain au chocolat, pistachio escargot, macadamia pain Suisse and Fermented Mushroom Quiche.
Cakes are available all day, including the Hazelnut Paris Brest, Pistachio Textures and Kombu Tart. In addition, there’s now a small selection of merchandise including T-shirts and tote bags.
While the menu isn’t as large as the one at Le Matin’s previous restaurant at Ion Orchard, which closed in 2024, the quality of the bakes remains unchanged.
“I call it Le Matin Petit because we downsized the menu. For example, there are four flavours of sourdough brioche rolls, four sweet pastries and four savoury pastries,” Matin explained.
What it lacks in size, it makes up for in vibes.
He likes the “chill” atmosphere of his new location and the return to a casual, more rustic setting similar to what he had at his very first bakery in Raeburn Park, which he started during the pandemic. “I wanted to bring back Raeburn Park vibes,” he said. “And, I can interact with people more as well.”
He added: “I think a lot of people have missed Le Matin for the past two years. We’ve got new stuff, we’ve got old stuff, and I can’t wait to feed you guys again.”
Le Matin Petit/Apres Gelato is at 3 South Buona Vista Road, #01-05, Viva Vista Shopping Mall, Singapore 118136. Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.