Singaporean actor Li Nanxing will have a dessert pop-up store to celebrate his 40 years in entertainment

Li had spent the past few years helping out at his family’s mahjong-themed Hong Kong-style dessert shop Tian Wang Desserts, which opened in 2021 at Keong Saik Road. This new pop-up is a separate venture from Tian Wang Desserts.

Li used to jokingly call himself the “handyman who bao ka liao” (Hokkien for “handles everything”). He once told 8days.sg that he preferred to stay behind the scenes in the kitchen, cutting fruit, stirring desserts and dishing them out for customers.

However, he won’t be working in the kitchen this time around. The desserts are created using Li’s own recipes, but he has hired a team to run operations while he serves as Sweet Blast’s brand ambassador.

Opened on May 1 this year, Shuai Jiang Jun specialises in Chongqing hot pot, with bold broths like the fiery General’s Inferno Spicy Beef Tallow Pot.

In Mandarin, Shuai Jiang Jun translates to “commanding general”, which is why the brand is also known as Lead General Hot Pot in English.

With the Sweet Blast collaboration, customers can round off their spicy meals with eight different frosty treats, such as mango pomelo (S$8.80), durian chendol (S$12.80), jackfruit nata (S$8.80), soursop nata (S$8.80) and MSW durian mousse (S$12.80).

Li’s manager shared: “Shuai Jiang Jun reached out to Nanxing as they thought hotpot and desserts would be the perfect pairing – enjoying a spicy hotpot followed by refreshing icy desserts.”

Does Li Nanxing plan to open a standalone dessert shop of his own soon?

“There are future exciting plans in the works, we will keep everyone updated closer to the date,” said his manager.

The Shuai Jiang Jun (Lead General Hotpot) x Sweet Blast pop-up will run Aug 26 to Oct 26 at 302 Tiong Bahru Road, #02-117, Tiong Bahru Plaza, Singapore 168732. Open Mon-Fri, 3pm to 9pm; Sat-Sun, 12pm to 9pm.

This story was originally published in 8Days.

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/