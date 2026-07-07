Singaporean actor Li Nanxing showcases family recipes at Fullerton Hotel buffet

Singaporean actor Li Nanxing has added yet another collaboration to his endeavours in the F&B field. The veteran entertainer has partnered with Town Restaurant at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore on its dinner buffet, ongoing from now until Aug 9.

The collaboration, titled Our Home, Truly: A Singaporean Feast With Li Nan Xing, sees the 61-year-old Li sharing local dishes crafted from his family recipes. These include bak kut teh with black garlic, crispy seafood cake and curry chicken.