Singaporean actor Li Nanxing showcases family recipes at Fullerton Hotel buffet
Li Nanxing has collaborated with Town Restaurant at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore on dishes from his family's recipes as part of its dinner buffet.
Singaporean actor Li Nanxing has added yet another collaboration to his endeavours in the F&B field. The veteran entertainer has partnered with Town Restaurant at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore on its dinner buffet, ongoing from now until Aug 9.
The collaboration, titled Our Home, Truly: A Singaporean Feast With Li Nan Xing, sees the 61-year-old Li sharing local dishes crafted from his family recipes. These include bak kut teh with black garlic, crispy seafood cake and curry chicken.
The buffet will be offered from Tuesdays to Saturdays, between 6.30pm and 10.30 pm, priced at S$98 ++ per adult.
According to The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, Li Nanxing will also be present from Aug 7 to 9 and personally serve these dishes, as part of the hotel’s National Day celebrations.
Actress Pan Lingling, a longtime fan and friend of Li Nanxing, recently ate at the buffet and wrote in a humorous Instagram post: "My idol cooked bak kut teh for my husband, [Huang Shinan]. This feels so wonderful."
Over the years, Li has pursued multiple projects in the F&B industry, including a dessert pop-up store as well as a collaboration with food chain Nan Yang Dao on hae bee hiam dishes.
In a past interview, Li said that his interest in cooking started in his childhood days.
“I have been cooking my own meals since I was around eight years old, things like fried rice. I [came] from a very poor family, so cooking my own meals was a daily chore. I also prepared the ingredients for my mother to make dinner when she got home from work.”