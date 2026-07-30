Little Farms opens new all-day dining restaurant and picnic kiosk at Singapore Botanic Gardens

Little Farms has opened their largest concept yet at the Singapore Botanic Gardens, taking over the space previously occupied by the Halia restaurant.

The 10-year-old brand is known for its retail markets, but there won’t be one here. Instead, Little Farms has debuted a large all-day dining restaurant and a grab-and-go kiosk for picnicking needs. Additionally, there’s a dedicated event space.

“Singapore Botanic Gardens attracts people who are walking, running, exercising, meeting friends or spending time with family. A full retail market didn’t feel like the right fit for this location,” said Little Farms’ CEO Joe Stevens. “Instead, we’ve focused on creating a destination that complements the way people already enjoy the Gardens.”

The main restaurant is called The Bloomhouse by Little Farms, and spans nearly 500 sq m and seats 112. It is divided into an indoor dining area, known as Palm Alcove, and an outdoor dining area called the Ginger Terrace, which is pet-friendly.