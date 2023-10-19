Quick chaat at a Little India kiosk where the street food is as authentic as it gets in Singapore

“We're going to end this series with a bang,” I announced excitedly to my friend and occasional private hire driver Oliver Pang, who made it patently clear I had not chosen my words wisely. “Can I get out now?” he asked, jokingly trying to exit my vehicle.

As I drove us to Oliver’s choice for Indian street food, we chatted about how the theatre performer/drama teacher/yoga instructor got into private hire driving. As with many gig economy workers, it was to cover costs while he was between jobs for two months.

“I thought it'd be nice to rent a car and drive my mum around. I drove two to four hours a day mainly to pay for the petrol and rental,” he explained.

Ironically, just two weeks after he started, job opportunities picked up and he found himself juggling driving with rehearsals, teaching yoga and lecturing classes. The workload became exhausting, so he decided to take a hiatus. Still, Oliver really enjoyed his private hire driving experience – despite the physical toll on his back and bladder – and would return to it should the need arise.