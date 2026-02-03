Singapore restaurant Lolla, once listed on Asia's Best Restaurants list, closing on Feb 14

Singapore restaurant Lolla at Ann Siang Hill has announced that it will be closing its doors after its final service on Feb 14.

The restaurant, which serves modern Mediterranean cuisine, was ranked 43rd in Asia's Best Restaurants 2024. A year earlier, it was listed in the Michelin Guide for the first time.

The announcement was made in an Instagram post on Monday (Feb 2), which read: "Although our little restaurant is serving its last plates, our hearts are so full.

"We are extremely grateful to everyone who supported us over the past 14 years. Thank you for every celebration, and every meal you chose to spend with us."

The restaurant, which opened in 2012, did not cite specific reasons for its closure.

CNA Lifestyle has reached out for comments.