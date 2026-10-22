London's cult-favourite Bao founders to open BFF at New Bahru with Taiwanese fried chicken, gravy-filled baos

The founders of cult-favourite Taiwanese restaurant Bao, which has seven outlets in London and helped to popularise gua bao outside Taiwan, have partnered with Singapore’s The Lo & Behold Group to officially launch their newest concept.

BFF, which stands for Bao Fast Foods, will be debuting as a two-month pop-up at New Bahru running from Nov 11 to Dec 28, with a view to opening a permanent site in the first half of 2027.

Taking over the ground-floor space previously occupied by One Prawn & Co, BFF is a hybrid of a quirky convenience store and a fast food restaurant, serving up Taiwanese eats like fried chicken and beef noodles with a fun twist, as well as BFF merchandise. Additionally, the space will also host community-oriented talks.

London-based Bao founders Shing Tat Chung and Erchen Chang started the business as an ad-hoc gua bao stall over a decade ago at London’s Netil market together with Chung’s sister, Wai Ting.