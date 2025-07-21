4 Long John Silver's outlets now open round the clock
The fast food chain's four 24/7 outlets are located at Junction 8, Kampung Admiralty, Northpoint City and Yew Tee Point.
You've now got a few more options for when the late night munchies strike. Long John Silver's recently announced that four of its outlets are now operating 24 hours a day.
The newly round-the-clock branches, announced on their Instagram page on Jul 19, are at Junction 8, Kampung Admiralty, Northpoint City and Yew Tee Point.
Known primarily its fried seafood dishes, Long John Silver's currently has 17 outlets in Singapore.
In celebration of SG60, the chain has also introduced a limited-time Chilli Crab menu, featuring items like mantou-style chilli crab burgers, blending local flavours with their signature seafood offerings.