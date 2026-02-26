Long John Silver's outlet at Tampines Mall to close in March

Fast food chain Long John Silver's has joined the list of longtime tenants vacating Tampines Mall. In a post on its social media pages on Wednesday (Feb 25), Long John Silver's announced that its Tampines Mall outlet will close from Mar 3. Its last day of operations will be on Mar 2.

The Tampines Mall outlet has been operating for over a decade and is considered one of the icons of the mall. Over the years, the outlet has temporarily closed for renovation works.

However, Wednesday's announcement stated that this closure will be permanent.

CNA Lifestyle has reached out to Long John Silver's for more comments.