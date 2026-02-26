Long John Silver's outlet at Tampines Mall to close in March
Fast food chain Long John Silver's announced on Wednesday (Feb 25) that its longtime outlet at Tampines Mall will close in March.
Fast food chain Long John Silver's has joined the list of longtime tenants vacating Tampines Mall. In a post on its social media pages on Wednesday (Feb 25), Long John Silver's announced that its Tampines Mall outlet will close from Mar 3. Its last day of operations will be on Mar 2.
The Tampines Mall outlet has been operating for over a decade and is considered one of the icons of the mall. Over the years, the outlet has temporarily closed for renovation works.
However, Wednesday's announcement stated that this closure will be permanent.
CNA Lifestyle has reached out to Long John Silver's for more comments.
Following the closure of the Tampines Mall outlet, the nearest Long John Silver's locations will be at Eastpoint Mall, White Sands and 18 Tai Seng.
Over the past few months, many longtime tenants have vacated Tampines Mall, including Decathlon and Isetan, the latter of which told CNA at the time that its decision not to renew its lease was due to "evolving market conditions and part of a broader strategic move to realign operations for long-term sustainability and growth".
Fellow fast food chain McDonald's will also shut its outlet at the mall in March, with its last day of operations on Mar 8.
In October last year, Tampines Mall announced that it would embark on an "asset enhancement initiative".
Set to be completed by the third quarter of 2026, the project will see the mall having new retail stores and dining concepts, including sourdough bakery Bray, Italian restaurant Casa Vostra and Japanese beauty brand Shiseido.
Adrian Lai, general manager of Tampines Mall, said at the time: “Our plans to enhance Tampines Mall’s appeal are part of our continuous efforts to be in sync with the pulse of our shoppers’ evolving lifestyle needs. We are excited to transform the space to deliver fresh, dynamic retail experiences that continue to inspire and delight.”