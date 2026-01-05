Lotteria Singapore to open at Jewel Changi Airport on Feb 11, will debut Singapore-exclusive burger

After months of anticipation, we finally have an official opening date for Korean burger chain Lotteria's first outlet in Singapore: Feb 11.

Lotteria fans in Singapore can head to Basement 1 of Jewel Changi Airport to sink their teeth into its signature items, including Ria’s Bulgogi Burger and Ria’s Shrimp Burger, as well as beloved sides like its Long Cheese Sticks, Shake Shake Fries and Shake Shake Nuggets.

What's more, Lotteria has announced that the Jewel outlet will sell a Singapore-exclusive burger.

To commemorate the opening of Lotteria Singapore, diners can enjoy a free upgrade on their combo meals from Feb 11 to 13.

Lotteria's Singapore outlet is a joint collaboration with hospitality group Katrina Group, which also operates other F&B brands in Singapore, including Bali Thai, Streats and So Pho.

Lotteria was established in 1979 and has since become an icon of South Korea's F&B scene. The Singapore outlet marks Lotteria's seventh overseas outpost. It recently opened its first US and Malaysia outlets in August and December last year, respectively.

Lotteria Singapore's first outlet will open on Feb 11 at 78 Airport Boulevard, #B1-248, Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore 819666. Open daily from 10am to 10pm.