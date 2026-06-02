Lotteria Singapore to open second outlet at Jurong Point in July
The popular South Korean burger chain announced on Tuesday (Jun 2) that it will open its second outlet at Jurong Point in July this year.
Fans of Lotteria in Singapore will no longer have to travel all the way to the east to sink their teeth into their burgers. The popular South Korean chain announced on Tuesday (Jun 2) that it will open its second Singapore outlet at Jurong Point this July – about five months after launching its first store at Jewel Changi Airport.
As such, those staying in the west can now nom on the likes of Ria's Bulgogi Burger, featuring a beef patty doused in sweet-savoury bulgogi sauce, as well as Ria's Shrimp Burger, which boasts a shrimp patty paired with tartar and Thousand Island sauces.
According to F&B company Katrina Group, which operates Lotteria in Singapore, the upcoming opening at Jurong Point will see exclusive merchandise drops and opening specials, with more details to be announced closer to launch.
The outlet's exact opening date will also be announced at a later time.
In a statement, Alan Goh, executive chairman and CEO of Katrina Group, said: “Our Jewel opening gave us confidence that there is strong demand for Lotteria in Singapore.
“Expanding to Jurong Point allows us to bring the brand closer to more Singaporeans in the west, and we’re excited to introduce even more diners to the Lotteria experience.”
All Lotteria outlets in Singapore are currently pork- and lard-free.
Lotteria Jurong Point is located at #01-47, JP2, Jurong Point Shopping Centre and will open in July 2026.