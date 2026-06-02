Lotteria Singapore to open second outlet at Jurong Point in July

According to F&B company Katrina Group, which operates Lotteria in Singapore, the upcoming opening at Jurong Point will see exclusive merchandise drops and opening specials, with more details to be announced closer to launch.

The outlet's exact opening date will also be announced at a later time.

In a statement, Alan Goh, executive chairman and CEO of Katrina Group, said: “Our Jewel opening gave us confidence that there is strong demand for Lotteria in Singapore.

“Expanding to Jurong Point allows us to bring the brand closer to more Singaporeans in the west, and we’re excited to introduce even more diners to the Lotteria experience.”