K-burgers are here: What to expect at Lotteria Singapore, opening Feb 11 at Jewel Changi Airport
There’s a Kimchi Bulgogi Burger created exclusively for Singapore, a Mozzarella Burger Tomato Basil that was launched in collaboration with Culinary Class Wars’ Napoli Matfia and more.
K-pop, K-dramas and now, K-burgers in your neighbourhood: Lotteria’s doors are about to open for the first time in Singapore.
The well-known fast food chain with over 1,300 outlets in South Korea will debut its signature menu at Jewel Changi Airport on Wednesday (Feb 11) in a 60-seat dining space with a view of the Rain Vortex, the world’s tallest indoor waterfall.
The outlet is operated in partnership with the Katrina Group, which also runs F&B brands like Bali Thai, Streats, So Pho, Daily Beer and Daily Chicken.
South Korea’s first Lotteria opened in 1979, taking a unique place in Korean dining history as the nation’s original modern quick-service burger restaurant. It built its following by blending familiar Western burger formats with Korean flavours. Today, the brand operates more than 1,600 outlets worldwide, with Singapore becoming its eighth overseas market.
WHAT'S ON THE LOTTERIA MENU
In addition to classic Lotteria favourites, there is a Singapore-exclusive burger created just for the market here. It’s a Kimchi Bulgogi Burger (from S$7.80 for the burger alone) that features a beef patty glazed with savoury-sweet bulgogi sauce and topped with kimchi. The kimchi used has been stir-fried, giving it a deeper and mellower flavour.
Singaporeans like kimchi, and it’s a nod to Lotteria being the first Korean fast food chain to open in Singapore, said Katrina Group’s executive director Krystal Goh, adding that “currently, we are the only country offering this kimchi burger”.
OTHER LOTTERIA SIGNATURE ITEMS TO LOOK OUT FOR
There’s the Ria’s Shrimp Burger (from S$7.20) with its deep-fried shrimp patty, onion, lettuce and tartar and Thousand Island sauces. This burger has been a popular Lotteria staple since it first appeared on the menu in 1977, and it’s definitely our pick, too. The patty is satisfyingly crunchy on the outside and velvety inside, pairing perfectly with the creamy sauces.
There is also the Mozzarella Burger Tomato Basil (from S$12.50 for the burger alone), featuring a fried mozzarella patty stacked with a beef patty, and tomato basil sauce.
This burger, first launched in Jan 2025 as a collaboration with Culinary Class Wars Season 1 winner Kwon Sung-joon, aka Napoli Matfia, was so popular that a record-breaking 450,000 were sold in its first week, and it has since become a permanent menu item.
Try it for the interesting cheese brioche bun and the flavourful sauce – and eat it right away if you don’t want to lose out on the mozzarella cheese pull fun.
Then, there’s the Ria’s Bulgogi Burger (from S$7.20), with a patty glazed with Lotteria’s own bulgogi sauce; this is for those who prefer sweeter flavours in their food.
Supplementing the burger menu are sides and desserts such as the Long Cheese Stick (S$2.80), Shake Shake Fries (S$3.50 for the regular size) and Shake Shake Nuggets (S$6.80 for six pieces), available with onion, cheese or chilli seasoning. There is also fried chicken available in Original and Gangjung flavours.
For dessert, there are soft serves and sundaes, as well as a Cup Bingsu with shaved ice, ice cream, red bean, strawberry syrup and fruits.
For those who like their merch, Lotteria has limited-edition keycap keychains in three designs – the iconic Lotteria Burger, Fun Fries and Loking, the brand’s mascot. Each blind-bag keychain is available free with every set meal purchase, while stocks last.
And, to celebrate Lotteria’s Jewel Changi Airport outlet’s grand opening, diners can also enjoy a free upgrade on their set meals from Feb 11 to 13.
There are plans to open more outlets this or next year, and the Katrina Group is on the hunt for strategic locations, shared Goh.
Lotteria Singapore opens Feb 11 at 78 Airport Boulevard, #B1-248, Jewel Changi Airport.