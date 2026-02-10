K-burgers are here: What to expect at Lotteria Singapore, opening Feb 11 at Jewel Changi Airport

K-pop, K-dramas and now, K-burgers in your neighbourhood: Lotteria’s doors are about to open for the first time in Singapore.

The well-known fast food chain with over 1,300 outlets in South Korea will debut its signature menu at Jewel Changi Airport on Wednesday (Feb 11) in a 60-seat dining space with a view of the Rain Vortex, the world’s tallest indoor waterfall.

The outlet is operated in partnership with the Katrina Group, which also runs F&B brands like Bali Thai, Streats, So Pho, Daily Beer and Daily Chicken.

South Korea’s first Lotteria opened in 1979, taking a unique place in Korean dining history as the nation’s original modern quick-service burger restaurant. It built its following by blending familiar Western burger formats with Korean flavours. Today, the brand operates more than 1,600 outlets worldwide, with Singapore becoming its eighth overseas market.