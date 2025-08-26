Korean burger chain Lotteria will now open in Singapore in February 2026

Korean burger chain Lotteria's highly anticipated opening in Singapore is now set for February 2026, announced F&B and hospitality group Katrina Group on Monday (Aug 25).

It also revealed that it has officially signed a franchise agreement and development agreement with South Korea's Lotte GRS, formalising the partnership between the two entities.

Katrina Group currently operates eight F&B brands in Singapore, including Bali Thai, Streats and So Pho.