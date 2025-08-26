Korean burger chain Lotteria will now open in Singapore in February 2026
F&B and hospitality group Katrina Group announced on Monday (Aug 25) that it has officially signed a franchise agreement and development agreement with South Korea's Lotte GRS.
Korean burger chain Lotteria's highly anticipated opening in Singapore is now set for February 2026, announced F&B and hospitality group Katrina Group on Monday (Aug 25).
It also revealed that it has officially signed a franchise agreement and development agreement with South Korea's Lotte GRS, formalising the partnership between the two entities.
Katrina Group currently operates eight F&B brands in Singapore, including Bali Thai, Streats and So Pho.
Katrina Group founder and CEO Alan Goh said in a statement: “We are proud to take this next step with Lotte GRS in bringing Lotteria to Singapore. The official signing of the franchise and development agreements marks a major milestone in our journey to introduce a dynamic and globally respected brand to our market. We believe Lotteria’s unique Korean-style offerings will resonate strongly with Singaporeans and further elevate our F&B portfolio.”
Lotte GRS CEO Cha Woo-chul added: “We are excited to deepen our partnership with Katrina Group through the signing of the franchise and development agreements. With their strong track record in managing successful F&B brands in Singapore, we are confident that Lotteria will be well-received and deliver an authentic Korean fast food experience to local consumers.”
Lotteria was established in 1979 and has since become an icon of South Korea's F&B scene, with more than 1,300 outlets across the country. The chain mainly specialises in hamburgers, though it does serve burgers with other kinds of meat, including chicken and shrimp.
It recently opened its first US outlet on Aug 14, with the outpost operating in Orange County, California.
It is also set to open in Malaysia later this year, with plans to expand to 30 outlets across the country within the next five years.
More information about Lotteria Singapore's opening will be announced at a later date.