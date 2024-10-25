Korean burger chain Lotteria to open in Singapore in 2025

Korean-styled burgers are coming to Singapore. Lotteria, a South Korean burger chain, is partnering with F&B and hospitality group Katrina Group to start “multiple Lotteria outlets across Singapore”, with the first store expected to open by the second quarter of 2025.

While there hasn’t been any confirmation on the menu items for the Singapore outlets, a quick search on Lotteria’s website reveals offerings such as the Big Bulgogi Burger, Hanwoo Bulgogi and Jeonju Bibim Rice Burger along with more classic items, including bestsellers Classic Cheese Burger and Hot Crispy Chicken Burger.