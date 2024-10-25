Korean burger chain Lotteria to open in Singapore in 2025
Bulgogi burgers and Korean fried chicken, anyone?
Korean-styled burgers are coming to Singapore. Lotteria, a South Korean burger chain, is partnering with F&B and hospitality group Katrina Group to start “multiple Lotteria outlets across Singapore”, with the first store expected to open by the second quarter of 2025.
While there hasn’t been any confirmation on the menu items for the Singapore outlets, a quick search on Lotteria’s website reveals offerings such as the Big Bulgogi Burger, Hanwoo Bulgogi and Jeonju Bibim Rice Burger along with more classic items, including bestsellers Classic Cheese Burger and Hot Crispy Chicken Burger.
If you’re puzzled by the presence of seemingly Japanese-inspired items such as Teriyaki Burger and Shrimp Burger, that’s because Lotteria first began in Japan in 1979 by Korean entrepreneur Shin Kyuk-ho.
The popular fast-food chain also offers fried chicken and other sides such as the popular Cheese Sticks – and is known to roll out localised items such as banh mi-inspired burgers and even a Buldak fried chicken burger in Vietnam.
According to the press release, Lotteria has more than 1,600 stores across seven countries, including Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and, of course, South Korea.