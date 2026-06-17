HDB-themed cafe Lou Shang to close after nearly three years: 'The business was hard to maintain'
The nostalgia-themed venue, known for recreating elements of old HDB life, will close on Jul 14.
The HDB-inspired cafe and bar Lou Shang will close on Jul 14, nearly three years after opening in August 2023.
The closure was announced by founder Sebastian Ang in a social media video, in which he reflected on the challenges of running the nostalgia-themed concept.
“The business was hard to maintain,” said Ang, who also owns other food and beverage concepts, Mama Diam and Synthesis.
According to Ang, one challenge was the cafe's location on the second floor of a Prinsep Street shophouse without lift access. He also acknowledged that Lou Shang's concept and menu were not necessarily designed to encourage repeat visits.
“Every time I see customers coming in for the first time, they all look pleasantly surprised, but admiration doesn't build habits,” he said.
Located above speakeasy restaurant and bar Mama Diam, Lou Shang was conceived as a tribute to everyday Singaporean life, drawing inspiration from older HDB estates.
The space featured familiar elements such as blue-tiled tables, retro metal gates commonly found at flat entrances and nostalgic signage reminiscent of neighbourhood provision shops.
The cafe's name means "upstairs" in Chinese and was intended to complement Mama Diam, which takes its name from the Singlish term for neighbourhood convenience stores.
Despite the closure, Ang said he does not view Lou Shang as a failure.
Reflecting on the past three years, he thanked customers and staff, and recalled the many celebrations, conversations and memories that took place in the space.
“We might have gotten the numbers and business wrong, but all of this, I think they were all real,” he said.
Lou Shang will continue operating daily from 11.30am to 9.30pm until its final day on Jul 14.
CNA Lifestyle has contacted the owners for additional comment.