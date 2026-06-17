HDB-themed cafe Lou Shang to close after nearly three years: 'The business was hard to maintain'

The HDB-inspired cafe and bar Lou Shang will close on Jul 14, nearly three years after opening in August 2023.

The closure was announced by founder Sebastian Ang in a social media video, in which he reflected on the challenges of running the nostalgia-themed concept.

“The business was hard to maintain,” said Ang, who also owns other food and beverage concepts, Mama Diam and Synthesis.

According to Ang, one challenge was the cafe's location on the second floor of a Prinsep Street shophouse without lift access. He also acknowledged that Lou Shang's concept and menu were not necessarily designed to encourage repeat visits.

“Every time I see customers coming in for the first time, they all look pleasantly surprised, but admiration doesn't build habits,” he said.