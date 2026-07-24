First look at Loulouca, the new dessert cafe by award-winning former Odette pastry chef Louisa Lim

Three-Michelin-starred Odette’s former pastry chef Louisa Lim, who was named Asia’s Best Pastry Chef 2023, is striking out on her own with a dessert parlour at Ann Siang Hill, opening Jul 29.

The 34-year-old, who trained at Le Cordon Bleu Paris and also worked in Japan, is known for her light, elegant and feminine desserts – which is why she’s chosen a trio of feathery egrets for Loulouca’s emblem.

While fine dining restaurants have shaped her trajectory, she now wants to put the dessert course front and centre, instead of at the end of a multi-course meal. So, she’s created an intimate space in an Ann Siang shophouse where “dessert is the main event”.

Stepping into Loulouca, you’re greeted by a display of entremets for dine-in and takeaway (whole tarts or cakes should be ordered two days in advance), as well as a coffee bar where you can also get small-batch ice cream in sobacha, Earl Grey and pistachio flavours.