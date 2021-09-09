Mala or curry lobster roll? Luke's Lobster teams up with Singapore chefs
Thevar, Birds of a Feather and FatFuku have designed locally-inspired lobster rolls for the US chain.
Luke’s Lobster is known for its all-American seafood fare and Maine beachside town vibes, but starting this September, it’s mixing in some elevated Singaporean flavours for a limited time, in collaboration with familiar names in the Singapore food scene.
The collabs are part of Luke Goes Local, a series in celebration of Luke’s Lobster’s one-year anniversary in Singapore.
Now available is a big and bold Curry Aioli Lobster Roll (S$30.50) by chef Mano Thevar of modern Indian restaurant Thevar, who loves punchy flavours and no-holds-barred seasonings.
His take on the classic Luke’s lobster roll is presumably inspired by smoky Goan seafood curries: The lobster meat is coated with Xec Xec spices, roasted coconut chutney and shellfish oil, then piled high in a buttered bun and generously topped with fried shallots, along with onion, tomato, green chilli and coriander.
There are also Curry Aioli Curly Fries (S$9.50) to make a meal of it.
In mid-October, the Luke Goes Local menu will switch to a Sichuan Mala Roll (S$30.50) by chef Eugene See of modern Sichuan restaurant Birds of a Feather.
This one features a sauce of preserved soy beans or dou ban jiang, Sichuan spices, black vinegar, egg yolk, soy sauce and signature red chilli oil. And, turning up the heat further, it’s sprinkled with sea salt, cumin powder, Sichuan peppercorns and dried chilli powder.
Next up will be a lobster roll by FatFuku’s Annette Tan, who’s known for her Peranakan dishes (as well as being a regular contributor to CNA Lifestyle). This one is still a mystery for now as the flavours are still being finalised, but we have a clue as to what it’s not. “I can only say it won’t involve buah keluak!” she quipped.
Since the US brand’s first opening at Isetan Scotts in September 2020, it’s added two more outlets: One at Jewel Changi Airport and, most recently, one at Great World City, which is the largest yet and seats 39.
For the month of September, visitors to the Great World City restaurant who order two seafood rolls of any flavour will get a complimentary Birthday Donut from Mr Holmes Bakehouse Singapore. And if you scan your receipt to take a sustainability quiz, you could earn yourself a complimentary pint of craft beer.
Luke’s Lobster Great World is at 1 Kim Seng Promenade #01-152.