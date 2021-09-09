Mala or curry lobster roll? Luke's Lobster teams up with Singapore chefs

Luke’s Lobster is known for its all-American seafood fare and Maine beachside town vibes, but starting this September, it’s mixing in some elevated Singaporean flavours for a limited time, in collaboration with familiar names in the Singapore food scene.

The collabs are part of Luke Goes Local, a series in celebration of Luke’s Lobster’s one-year anniversary in Singapore.

Now available is a big and bold Curry Aioli Lobster Roll (S$30.50) by chef Mano Thevar of modern Indian restaurant Thevar, who loves punchy flavours and no-holds-barred seasonings.

His take on the classic Luke’s lobster roll is presumably inspired by smoky Goan seafood curries: The lobster meat is coated with Xec Xec spices, roasted coconut chutney and shellfish oil, then piled high in a buttered bun and generously topped with fried shallots, along with onion, tomato, green chilli and coriander.