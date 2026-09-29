Popular patisserie Luna to close on Dec 31 amid rising costs

Responding to queries from CNA Lifestyle, a spokesperson for Luna said: "We have decided to close due to the recent climate, where operations and ingredient costs continue to escalate. Recent consumer patterns and spending habits have also changed, which led to the decision."

Following the closure of Luna's physical store, the team intended to "shift operations online while looking for a new physical space", the spokesperson said.

"But due to the current situation, the team felt it might be better to bring Luna to a close come Dec 31."

According to the spokesperson, Luna has been "a labour of love" since 2020 – "just before the pandemic changed the landscape for businesses everywhere".

"Despite the challenges of those early years, we are incredibly grateful that Luna was able to grow into a brand that became part of so many birthdays, celebrations, milestones and everyday moments," the spokesperson added.

As a farewell, Luna will bring back "some familiar favourites alongside special Christmas offerings".

"We would like to thank everyone who has supported Luna – our customers – and everyone who has ever told us, 'This is my favourite.' Those memories will always be a meaningful part of Luna's story."