Popular patisserie Luna to close on Dec 31 amid rising costs
In a social media post on Monday (Sep 28), Luna said it will close its doors on Dec 31.
Singapore patisserie Luna, known for its intricate desserts, announced on Monday (Sep 28) that it will shut down, with its last day of operations on Dec 31.
Luna opened its first physical store on Amoy Street in 2020, where it quickly received rave reviews for its orh nee cake.
It currently operates mainly online, with some of its items available at Lucine, a cafe located at 111 Somerset.
Responding to queries from CNA Lifestyle, a spokesperson for Luna said: "We have decided to close due to the recent climate, where operations and ingredient costs continue to escalate. Recent consumer patterns and spending habits have also changed, which led to the decision."
Following the closure of Luna's physical store, the team intended to "shift operations online while looking for a new physical space", the spokesperson said.
"But due to the current situation, the team felt it might be better to bring Luna to a close come Dec 31."
According to the spokesperson, Luna has been "a labour of love" since 2020 – "just before the pandemic changed the landscape for businesses everywhere".
"Despite the challenges of those early years, we are incredibly grateful that Luna was able to grow into a brand that became part of so many birthdays, celebrations, milestones and everyday moments," the spokesperson added.
As a farewell, Luna will bring back "some familiar favourites alongside special Christmas offerings".
"We would like to thank everyone who has supported Luna – our customers – and everyone who has ever told us, 'This is my favourite.' Those memories will always be a meaningful part of Luna's story."
According to Luna's spokesperson, the patisserie's closure will not affect Lucine, which operates independently.
Luna's desserts are currently available via its online store and at Lucine, located at #01-06, 111 Somerset, 111 Somerset Road, Singapore 238164.